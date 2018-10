Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ / The South Korean court has sentenced former President Lee Myung-Bak to 15 years in prison for a string of corruption offences, Agency Yonhap reports.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that in addition to imprisonment, Lee Myung-Bak will also have to pay a fine of 13 billion won (11.5 million dollars).

The court revealed that the former president was found guilty on seven out of 16 articles.