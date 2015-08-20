South Korea evacuation after shelling on western border

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ South Korea has ordered the evacuation of residents from an area of its western border after an exchange of fire with North Korea, Report informs citing the BBC.

North Korea fired a shell at a South Korean military unit on Thursday, prompting the south to retaliate with several artillery rounds, the South's defence ministry said.

South Korea's National Security Council is due to hold an emergency session.

The western sea border has long been a flashpoint between the two Koreas.

North Korea fired a projectile towards Yeoncheon, a town north-west of Seoul, at 15:52 local time (06:52 GMT), the defence ministry said.

Reports suggest the target could have been a loudspeaker broadcasting anti-Pyongyang messages.

The South then fired "dozens of rounds of 155mm shells" towards where they thought the rocket was launched from, the ministry added in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage on either side.