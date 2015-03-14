 Top
    South Corea:A coastguard helicopter crashed off

    The helicopter was carrying four people when it crashed into the sea off Gageodo Island

    Baku.14 March.REPORT.AZ/ A coastguard helicopter transporting an emergency patient crashed off South Korea's southwest coast today. 

    The helicopter was carrying four people when it crashed into the sea off Gageodo Island as it attempted to land in thick fog, Report informs citing RIA Novosti quoting firefighter officials.

    According to the information of local media, the helicopter was transporting a patient from the island to a hospital on the mainland when the accident occurred. 

    One people dead. three lost. 

