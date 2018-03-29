 Top
    South and North Korea agree upon date of summit

    Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in at a border village on April 27. 

    Report informs citing the Associated Press.

    It was noted that such a meeting will be the third in the history of their relations.

    Kim Jong Un has made his first foreign trip to Beijing this week. He held talks with the China's President Xi Jinping. After the meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un, a summit between Kim Jong Un and the US President is also expected.

