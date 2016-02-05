South Africa: over 100 people unaccounted after mine collapse

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ More than 100 people were unaccounted for after a gold mine in Mpumalanga province in northeastern South Africa caved in, a union official said on Friday, while emergency services said 49 miners had so far been brought to the surface, Report informs referring to the Reuters.

South Africa's mines are the deepest and among the most dangerous in the world.

Manzini Zungu, spokesman for the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), said some 115 union members were trapped underground after a cave-in at the Makonjwaan Gold Mine in Barberton, Mpumalanga province, at 8:40 a.m. local time.

"At this point it’s unclear what caused the disaster," he said

The mine is located about 360 km east of Johannesburg.