Source: Other rounds of talks between Iran and the "P5+1" will be held in Vienna

    Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ All subsequent rounds of talks between Iran and the "P5+1" (the five permanent UN Security Council members and Germany) will be held in the Austrian capital. Report informs citing Russian TASS citing diplomatic sources on May 15 taking part in the negotiation process.

    "It's clear that our next meeting before June 30 will be held in Vienna, he said. - We will leave and come back."

    Earlier, another source in one of the delegations reported to TASS that, the negotiators are inclined to believe the final round to be held in Vienna.

    Meanwhile, the Austrian diplomat said that, Vienna is ready to provide a platform to negotiators.

