Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of political directors of "Norman 4th" in Ukraine, which was planned for March 25 in Paris, was rescheduled for next week, Report informs citing TASS.

According to a diplomatic source in OSCE, "this was made due to ensure a good presence of all representatives."

"It will be held as soon as possible, probably next week," - it was said.