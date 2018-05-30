Soros to launch bid for second Brexit referendum

© AP

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Hungarian-American investorGeorge Soros announced the launch of a campaign in Britain in support of a new referendum, which should cancel the results of Brexit.

Report informs citing the Kommersant, G. Soros said at a summit organized by the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank in Paris yesterday.

Soros said that Brexit, which should begin no later than 2020, is an example of territorial disintegration, “an immensely damaging process, harmful to both sides”. In his opinion, it is necessary to focus on more important tasks. The financier believes that this problem can be solved by organizing a second referendum.

He said: “Most of the damage is felt right now when the European Union is in an existential crisis, but its attention is diverted to negotiating a separation agreement with Britain. That’s a lose-lose proposition but it could be converted into a win-win situation.”