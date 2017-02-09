 Top
    Close photo mode

    Somalia's new president elected in aircraft hangar

    Vote was held at heavily guarded airport complex in Mogadishu

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Somalia's MPs have elected a Somali-US national as the country's new president in a vote held in an aircraft hangar.

    Report informs citing the BBC, ex-Prime Minister Mohamed Abdullahi "Farmajo" Mohamed beat President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a surprise result.

    The vote was held at the heavily guarded airport complex in the capital, Mogadishu, as the rest of the country is too dangerous.

    Traffic was banned and a no-fly zone imposed over the city to prevent attacks by Al-Shabab militants.

    Despite this, suspected militants fired mortar rounds close to the venue on Tuesday night.

    The new president of Somalia has dual citizenship, he also has the US passport.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi