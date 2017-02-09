Somalia's new president elected in aircraft hangar

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Somalia's MPs have elected a Somali-US national as the country's new president in a vote held in an aircraft hangar.
Report informs citing the BBC, ex-Prime Minister Mohamed Abdullahi "Farmajo" Mohamed beat President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a surprise result.
The vote was held at the heavily guarded airport complex in the capital, Mogadishu, as the rest of the country is too dangerous.
Traffic was banned and a no-fly zone imposed over the city to prevent attacks by Al-Shabab militants.
Despite this, suspected militants fired mortar rounds close to the venue on Tuesday night.
The new president of Somalia has dual citizenship, he also has the US passport.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook