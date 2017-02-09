Somalia's new president elected in aircraft hangar

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Somalia's MPs have elected a Somali-US national as the country's new president in a vote held in an aircraft hangar.

Report informs citing the BBC, ex-Prime Minister Mohamed Abdullahi "Farmajo" Mohamed beat President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a surprise result.

The vote was held at the heavily guarded airport complex in the capital, Mogadishu, as the rest of the country is too dangerous.

Traffic was banned and a no-fly zone imposed over the city to prevent attacks by Al-Shabab militants.

Despite this, suspected militants fired mortar rounds close to the venue on Tuesday night.

The new president of Somalia has dual citizenship, he also has the US passport.