Somalia's ex PM dies of corona virus in London

The spread of the novel coronavirus has led to more than 41,000 deaths around the world, including some celebrities and well-known people. Somalia's former Prime Minister Nur Hassan Hussein, popularly know as Nur-Adde, is among them.

Hussein died just five days after he tested positive for COVID-19, after which he was hospitalized at a London hospital.

He was 83 and held office between November 2007 and February 2009.

Hussein joins a list of high profile Africans who have died from the coronavirus.

Others who have passed on include Rose Marie Compaore, who was Burkina Faso's first vice president of the country's parliament.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.