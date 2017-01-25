Somali gunmen ram car bomb into hotel: 12 killed, 25 wounded - UPDATED

***11:44

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Fighters from Somalia's al Shabaab group rammed a car bomb into the gate of a hotel in the capital Mogadishu on Wednesday and then stormed inside the building, where politicians often stay.

Report informs citing the Reuters, gunfire rang out as fighters entered Dayah Hotel and a second blast shook the area shortly afterwards, police and witnesses said. 12 people killed and 25 were injured and taken to hospital, but there were no immediate reports.

Ash-Shabab terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.