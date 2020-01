O'Hare airport in Chicago, Illinois, has suspended almost 700 flights due to snowfall in the city and its outskirts.

Report says, citing TASS, that flights at O'Hare International Airport were held up Friday as a winter storm moved through the Chicago area.

The airport administration said earlier that the snowstorm caused the cancellation of the flights. In another Chicago airport - Midway - the number of flights canceled due to adverse weather has topped 170.