Snowfall causes 120 injuries in Japan

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Heavy snow fell in parts of eastern and northeastern Japan early Monday, with snowfall reaching 6 centimeters in downtown Tokyo, resulting in injuries to more than 100 people and disruptions to transport.

Snowfall caused around 120 injuries, Report informs citing the TASS. In Tokyo alone, over 40 people were taken to hospitals.

The snow temporarily brought bullet train services on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line to a crawl and caused suspensions of limited express trains connecting Tokyo and Nagano, and cancellations of more than 160 domestic flights. The Chuo Expressway was closed in some areas of Nagano and Yamanashi prefectures.

Over the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Tuesday, up to 80 cm of snow is forecast to fall in the Tohoku region, 60 cm in Hokkaido, Hokuriku and Tokai areas and 40 cm in the Kanto-Koshin region.