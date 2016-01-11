Smuggling of migrants into UK through Belgium suppressed

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Belgian law enforcement authorities suppressed the activity of international criminal organizations involved in smuggling of migrants into UK through Belgium, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to the prosecutor's office of the Belgian province of East Flanders, the criminal organization were transported over three thousand people into the UK.Illegal migrants transported in long-range truck bodies - 20 people per day for the price of two thousand euros per person.

Six suspects were detained as part of the investigation.