​Slovenia imposes quarantine for those traveling from some countries

Slovenian government will impose a 14-day mandatory quarantine for those who travel from the countries with the deteriorated epidemiological situation, Report informs, citing the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the National Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Slovenia, the countries with the deteriorated epidemiological situation include the US, Andorra, Bahrain, Belarus, UAE, Bolivia, Great Britain, Brazil, South African Republic, Chile, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Armenia, Iran, Sweden, Kuwait, Gabon, Qatar, Maldives, Moldova, Oman, Panama, Peru, Russia, San-Marino, Saint Thomas and Prince, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and North Macedonia.

Slovenia, in which the first coronavirus case was recorded on March 4, has 1,488 cases in total, of which 109 have died.