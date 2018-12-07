Slovak FM withdraws his resignation

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia Miroslav Lajčák withdrew his resignation and remains at his post, Report informs citing TASS.

Notably, at the end of November Lajčák announced his resignation after the refusal by the Slovak Parliament to join the UN migration agreement.

The minister was the Chairman of the UN General Assembly at the time when the current treaty was adopted.

Notably, Slovakia will assume the OSCE chairmanship from January 1, 2019, and the foreign minister will be the OSCE Chairman-in-office until the end of the year.