Skirmish takes place at Miami international Airport

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ A man armed with a knife was shot at Miami international Airport following a confrontation with a Miami-Dade police officer.

Report informs citing the Associated Press, the police tried to neutralize a man with a knife.

The Miami International Airport said the “situation is under control.” Miami-Dade Police said "there is no further threat or danger to the public at this time," and that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement would investigate the incident.

The airport added the terminal would remain temporarily closed even as people hurry to leave Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.