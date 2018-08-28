Six people wounded during protests in Germany

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ / Six people were injured during the protests in the Saxony Chemnitz, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Representatives of the local police report that in general, the last night was quite. According to them, victims suffered mainly due to the fact that the demonstrators were throwing at each other "firecrackers and other items".

According to police, about 3 thousand people, including about 2 thousand nationalists, took part in protests in the city center the day before. Their opponents from the left camp gathered about a thousand supporters.

Notably, there was a fight in Saxon Chemnitz in the East of Germany on the night of August 26, which as a result 35-years-old German was killed. According to unconfirmed reports, migrants participated in the brawl. The suspects in the case of the murder of 35-year-old German citizen in Saxony, Chemnitz are 23-year-old Syrian citizen and 22-year-old Iraqi citizen.