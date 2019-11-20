Six people killed in clashes with police in Bolivia people

© REUTERS / Henry Romero https://report.az/storage/news/61fd3a87ee30fe7a6a304d6c225128da/fc2a5ea0-f6b5-43cc-9f70-487a5c2761ab_292.jpg

At least six people were killed as Bolivian police and military forces used armored vehicles and helicopters to clear access to a major gas plant in the city of El Alto, Report informs citing the TASS.

Three dead and 30 injured were reported earlier. Two died from bullet wounds.

According to local media reports, the clashes occurred after a fuel convoy was sent to La Paz as protesters tried to regain control of the Bolivian oil and gas Corporation's YPFB plant. With the help of dynamite, protesters blew up the wall of the enterprise. Then police forces inside the oil products warehouse opened fire.