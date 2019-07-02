Six people die in terrorist attack in Kabul - VIDEO - PHOTO - UPDATED - 4

Six people died and more than a hundred suffered as a result of the Taliban attack in Aghanistan capital on Monday, the Afghan Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Report informs citing spokesperson for Afghan Interior Minister Nusrat Rahimi that two police officers and four civilians fell victims of the terrorist attack. He noted that by the latest information, more than 100 people who suffered in explosion in the center of Kabul were brought to hospitals. Rahimi added that over two hundred of civilians were immediately evacuated from the explosion area.

Over 100 people suffered as a result of explosion in Kabul, Report informs citing Afghan media.

The Afghan Ministry of Health announced that 105 people including 26 children and 5 women suffered as a result of explosion.

According to the authorities, after the explosion two attackers continued resisting the security forces from the opposite building under construction. Later the Interior Ministry representative said that both attackers were eliminated.

At least 34 people died and 68 suffered as a result of explosion on Monday in Kabul explosion, Report informs citing Xinhua.

Local media report that two militants associated with the terrorist attack hid in a neighbor building and are exchanging shots with the security forces.

None of the groupings functioning in the country have claimed responsibility for the attack.

More than 20 people were injured as a result of explosion in Kabul, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Local media report that several people were injured in a strong blast in Kabul this morning. Sources told the TV channel that the explosion occurred in the police district №16.

Eyewitnesses said that a shot was also heard at the site of explosion.

More than 20 people were injured as a result of the explosion, they were taken to hospitals.

It is also noted that 16 members of the Football Federation of Afghanistan were injured in the explosion near the Gazi stadium.