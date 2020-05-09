UN Secretary-General: Situation over COVID-19 requires unprecedented measures

The situation with the coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented and requires unprecedented measures.

Report says, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told RIA Novosti.

"The situation with this virus is unprecedented and requires an unprecedented response. We mourn the deceased and are extremely concerned that there will be more (deaths - ed.), especially in the most vulnerable countries."

According to him, the UN is fully involved in the fight to save lives, prevent hunger, and alleviate suffering. The organization is engaged in planning countries' recovery from the effects of the coronavirus.

Guterres reiterated his call for a global ceasefire amid the pandemic, saying that the United Nations was working with more than 100 governments and armed groups, which had pledged commitment to a humanitarian truce to turn their endorsements into action.

"What is needed most in the fight against the pandemic is unity - unity between governments and between people," the Secretary-General said.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in China's Wuhan, the causative agent of which is a new type of coronavirus officially named COVID-19.