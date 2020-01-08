Singapur Airlines diverts flights from Iranian airspace

Singapore Airlines said on Wednesday (Jan 8) it was diverting all flight routes from Iranian airspace. The move comes after Iran said it launched a missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq, Report informs citing the TASS.

“In view of the latest developments in the region, all SIA flights in and out of Europe are diverted from the Iranian airspace,” the airline said in a statement to CNBC. “We are monitoring the situation closely and will make the appropriate adjustments to our routes if necessary.”

Earlier, the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States banned American civil aircraft flights over the territory of Iraq, Iran, the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.