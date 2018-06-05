Singapore unveils commemorative medallions for meeting of Trump and Kim Jong-UN

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Singapore has issued medallions in honor of summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN and U.S. President Donald Trump. Report informs, it is reported on the website of Singapore Mint.

"The upcoming historic summit will leave an important mark in the history of Singapore," the report said.

As noted, the coins are made in three versions: gold, silver and nickel-plated zinc.

The front of the medallion features a handshake between the two leaders - which is minted with high-relief minting technique - and the national flags of both countries.

Notably, Trump and Kim Jong UN will meet on June 12 in Singapore at 9 am local time.

The White House last month unveiled their own commemorative coin for the summit.