​Singapore to punish violators of home quarantine

Singapore authorities have imposed penalties for non-compliance with home quarantine by citizens who returned from China.

The new decree, which takes effect at 23: 59 local time on February 18, prohibits those arriving from China to leave home quarantine for two weeks upon return to Singapore.

The government made the current decision in connection with the threat of a new type of coronavirus COVID-2019.

For non-compliance with the quarantine, the violators will face imprisonment of up to six months, as well as a fine of up to 10,000 Singapore dollars (nearly $7,200). Foreign citizens who breach the law will be dismissed and deported.