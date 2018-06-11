 Top
    Singapore presents Trump with birthday cake - PHOTO

    On June 14, Tramp will be 72 years old

    Baku. 11June. REPORT.AZ/ The Singapore side has congratulated the US President Donald Trump on the occasion of his birthday presenting cake.

    Report informs referring to RT, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan wrote on Facebook.

    It seems that Trump sits at the dinner table and has a cake in front of him in the photo shared by Foreign Ministry, who wrote the status: “We celebrate the birthday just a little before”.

    Notably, Trump will be 72 years old on June 14.

