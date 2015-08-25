Singapore Parliament dissolves

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Singapore dissolved its parliament, setting the stage for an election to capitalise on a groundswell of patriotism during celebrations to mark the 50th year since the modern founding of the city state.

A ballot is expected to be set in motion after President Tony Tan dissolved parliament at the request of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Report informs citing foreign media.

The election will follow a parade and other celebrations around National Day on Aug. 9 that drew more than 200,000 people. The government declared an extra public holiday for the extended “Jubilee Weekend” of four days.