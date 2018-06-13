Singapore authorities publish expenses for meeting between Trump and Kim Jong UN

© Evan Vucci—AP

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Singapore has spent about 15 million US dollars for conducting a two-day US-DPRK summit, which included meeting between the President of the United States Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UN. Report informs citing the CNBC, it was stated by the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Kuan Yew.

The amount includes accommodation of the two leaders of the States in the luxury hotel Capella on the island of Sentosa, as well as security and the creation of an international press center.

Singapore is one of the few countries that has established good relations either with North Korea or the United States.