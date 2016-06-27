Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 catches fire in emergency landing

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 has caught fire as it made an emergency landing at Singapore’s Changi Airport due to engine problems.

Report informs citing the foreign media.

No one among 222 passengers and 19 crew aboard the plane were injured. Fire engine extinguished by Singapore Airport Emergency service officers.

Singapore Airlines airplane — which was bound for Milan — returned to Changi two hours into its journey after the pilot reported engine problems.