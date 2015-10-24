Sinai bomb kills three Egypt policemen

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Three Egyptian policemen were killed in a roadside bombing in Sinai on Saturday, Report informs citing foreign media.

The interior ministry said an officer and two police conscripts were killed when a roadside bomb exploded as their convoy passed in the North Sinai town of El-Arish.

Eight police conscripts were also wounded.

The military launched a major offensive against the jihadists in September, claiming it killed scores in an attempt to restore order in the peninsula which borders Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Attacks have continued however, with the Islamic State group's Sinai affiliate regularly claiming responsibility for roadside bombings and shooting attacks.

On Friday, a similar bombing in El-Arish killed a police officer.