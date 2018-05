Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized due to the problems with heart rhythm.

Report informs citing the "Gazeta", according to the doctor of ex-prime minister Alberto Dzangrillo, Berlusconi will soon leave the hospital after the inspection.

According to him, heart problems have arisen due to the stress at times of political situation in the country.