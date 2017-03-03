 Top
    Shooting occurred between Kurdish militants and PKK terrorists

    There are a large number of wounded in both sides

    Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ 5 terrorists were killed in shootout between members of the PKK group and Kurdish militants from Syria (Peshmerga) in Sinjar district in the province of Mosul.

    Report informs citing the Haber7, there are a large number of wounded on both sides.

    According to the information, yesterday, 500 Kurdish militants wereplaced on the border between Syria and Iraq in past days in Sinune-Hanesur district.

    Notably, terrorist group PKK set up camp in Sinjar.Kurdish autonomous government in northern Iraq protest against this action of terrorists. 

