Shooting in Vienna: 1 dead, 2 injured

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ One person died and two people were injured in gunfire on the street in Vienna, Austria.

Report informs referring to Russian mass media.

On the morning of May 25, a dispute occurred among 4 men in the tram. Two of them ran out of the tram. The other two people opened fire on them.

As a result, 3 people, including 19-year-old girl passerby were injured. One of the injured died in hospital. One of the injured men is in critical condition. However, the girl's health condition is stable.

A surveillance camera was in the tram. The police launched the investigations.