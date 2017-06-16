Ships of US Navy and Qatar will conduct joint exercises

© Ria.ru

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Ships of the US Navy and Qatar are starting joint exercises in the Qatar territorial waters today, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Two US Navy warships arrived yesterday at Qatari port of Hamad to participate in maneuvers.

The exercise plan provides for training firing, rocket launching, as well as joint actions with Qatar and American aviation, including setting up the supply of ships and evacuating victims by helicopters. One of the largest US military bases in the region is located in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations with Doha on June 5 and stopped all communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs.

Later, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania also announced the severance of diplomatic relations. Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar.