Shimon Peres buried

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Former Israeli President Shimon Peres was buried on September 30.

Report informs referring to Israeli media, burial of the 9th President of the Jewish leaders was held in the alley of the "Great Leaders of the Nation" in Jerusalem.

State and government leaders, government representatives, ambassadors, including US President Barack Obama attended the funeral.

Deputy Prime Minister Elchin Efendiyev represented Azerbaijan in funeral.

Notably, 9th President of Israel Shimon Peres died on September 28 at age of 93.