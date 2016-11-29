Shell considers selling its Iraq oil assets

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Royal Dutch Shell is considering selling out of its oil fields in Iraq as part of its global 30 billion USD asset disposal program.

Report informs citing the Reuters quoting the industry sources.

Shell is seeking to slim down its oil and gas portfolio following the acquisition of BG Group in February 2015. With oil prices having slumped since 2014 the company wants to focus on business areas such as LNG and deepwater oil production in Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico.