Shariah index showing compliance of Islamic law with society introduced in Malaysia

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysia introduced the so-called index of Sharia - an indicator of compliance of society with the basic principles of Islam and Islamic law (Sharia). Report informs referring to TASS, the presentation ceremony was held with the participation of Prime Minister Najib Razak in Putrajaya.

Shariah Index will be the main indicator of how Malaysia, its foreign and domestic policy, as well as the degree of development of the economy and public institutions conform to the principles of Islam, said Prime Minister at the ceremony.

It is learned that this new measure will be evaluated for compliance with Shariah principles in such spheres of the national socio-political life as law, economics, education, economic infrastructure, environment, health, culture, foreign and domestic policies of the state and political life of society.