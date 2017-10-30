Severe hurricane struck Central Europe, 7 killed

© AFP

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Seven people died in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic under fallen trees and collapsed buildings because of the hurricane, Report informs citing the Interfax.

Victims of the hurricane in Germany were three people, two people were killed in Poland, two more in the Czech Republic.

Electricity was cut off in hundreds of thousands of homes in the Czech Republic, Austria and other neighboring countries.

Aircraft of German Lufthansa airlines, flying from American Houston to Frankfurt am Main had to make an emergency landing in Stuttgart due to strong winds. In addition, in the south of Germany due to severe weather, the railway communication has been suspended.