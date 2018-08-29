Several people wounded in firefight between migrants in Belgium

© AP

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Several people were wounded as a result of clashes with use of firearms between two groups of illegal migrants in the Belgian Flanders, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The incident occurred in the parking area in the village of Jabbeke. Participants of riots were detained, the police are looking for instigators.

The Belgian Interior Ministry announced that the police will conduct weekly additional checks of passengers of commuter trains which connect Brussels with the Belgian coast of the North Sea in order to catch illegal migrants in transit to the UK.