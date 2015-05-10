 Top
    Several people shot dead in northern Switzerland

    All the dead were adults

    Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Several people have been shot dead in northern Switzerland. 

    Report informs citing Reuters, the police say, have found several people dead after shots were heard in a town in northern Switzerland.

    Police in canton of Aargau canton said residents heard shots in the town of Wuerenlingen late Saturday night. They alerted police, who found “several” dead people lying outside and in a house.

    All the dead were adults.

    Police said Sunday that they are working to identify them and that the circumstances of and possible motive for the shooting remain unclear.

