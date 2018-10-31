 Top
    Seven killed in blast in Afghanistan

    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least seven people were killed, and 14 others were wounded after a blast targeted a vehicle carrying employees of Pul-e-Charkhi prison early Wednesday morning, security sources confirmed.

    Report informs citing Tolo News that the incident happened at about 7:30am local time after a vehicle belonging to Pul-e-Charkhi prison was targeted, according to the officials at the Ministry of Interior.

    Earlier, an explosion occurred near the election commission office in Kabul.

