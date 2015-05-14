Seven Israelis charged with international organ trafficking in Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli prosecutors on Wednesday charged seven people with international organ trafficking and organizing illegal transplants. Report informs referring to the Israeli media, it was announced in the Ministry of Justice of Israel.

The Israeli suspects organized or performed transplants in Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Kosovo, using paid local donors for Israeli recipients.

Among the defendants were Zaki Shapira, head of transplants at Beilinson hospital near Tel Aviv until his retirement in 2003.

Among those charged in Tel Aviv was Moshe Harel, who was named by an EU-led court in Kosovo in a 2013 trial which jailed five doctors for organ trafficking at a Pristina clinic.