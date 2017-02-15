Series of tornadoes hit a US state, victims reported

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least six tornadoes hit coastal area southwest of Houston, Texas.

Report informs citing the Associated Press.

At least seven people were injured. All victims were hospitalized.

A preliminary review of the damage in Van Vleck indicates up to four homes were destroyed and several others damaged.

Weather Service announced a tornado warning in many districts of the state. Intelligence agencies are working to restore electricity in some districts, the staff of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) has offered assistance to the victims.