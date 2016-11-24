Series of small blasts hits largest city of Myanmar

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ A series of small explosions were reported in Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, on Thursday, with a local immigration office having been targeted.

Report informs citing the TASS, country's Information Ministry said.

Four blasts were reported at the office in Dagon Township, in the city's outskirts, at around 1:50 p.m., although none of the explosions caused any fatalities or injuries.

Three bombs were detonated at a supermarket in the city on Sunday, which prompted the military to conduct a sweep of the area.