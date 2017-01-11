Series of explosions took place in Afghanistan, many killed and injured - UPDATED

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least seven people have been killed and two others injured as a suicide bomber blew himself up outside Lashkar Gah, the capital of Afghanistan's southern Helmand province on Tuesday, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Lashkar Gah Police Department informed.

According to the local police, an explosion took place during the meeting between representatives of the militants who agree to a truce with the security forces.

At the same time two explosions hit parliament offices. According to local government representative suicide bomber detonated explosives near Darulaman district of capital.

21 people were killed and 45 people were injured as a result of the explosion.

According to information, members of parliament were target of terrorists.