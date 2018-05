Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ An attack, followed by an explosion has hit outside a courthouse in the country's northwest, Pakistani officials say.

Report informs citing the TOLOnews, according to preliminary information, 4 people were killed and 12 others injured.

Police official Sajjad Khan says suicide bomber tried to enter the court building but was prevented by the police and then he blew himself up when police opened fire on him.