Serial rapist, who assaulted 500 girls, arrested in India

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ 38-year-old serial rapist, who sexually assaulted hundreds of girls in India, was arrested.

Report informs, referring to TASS, Delhi Police told.

The serial rapist, identified as Sunil Rastogi, had been targeting 7-to10-year-old girls walking home from school for last 13 years. The 38-year-old Sunil Rastogi, a tailor by profession, has reportedly admitted that he sexually abused around 500 girls. He allegedly enticed girls by telling that their father bought for them new dress or other present.

According to information, Rastogi, who has five children, also was jailed for six months for an offence on underage kid in 2006.