Serbian President pays working visit to Kosovo for first time

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Serbian President Aleksandr Vucic arrived in Kosovo, where he has already visited the monastery of Banska, located in the city with the same name in the north of the autonomous region, Report informs citing the TASS.

About 500 serbs living in Banska came to the monastery. Some of them brought to the meeting the flags of Serbia and the Trepca mine, the property of which is disputed by Belgrade and Tirana.

The monastery of Banska is one of the oldest in Kosovo. It was built in the early 14th century. In the XVII century the monastery was destroyed, but at the end of the XX century it was restored to its original location.

Prior to Vucic’s visit to Kosovo, increased security measures have been taken by the security services of Serbia and the Kosovo police. While attempts of provocations are not reported.

Vucic visits Kosovo for the first time as president, he previously visited the region when he was prime minister.