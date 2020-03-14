Serbia: 6 more people test positive for coronavirus

The number of cases from the new coronavirus has reached 41 in Serbia. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Ministry of Health made a statement earlier on Saturday.

The number of people infected with Coronavirus on Friday night was thirty-five.

"Until 8 a.m., seventeen people were tested with six of them positive for coronavirus," the Ministry of Health declared.

Minister of Health Zlatibor Loncar said yesterday that authorities decided to close the border with Romania. The government on Thursday closed forty-four border crossings for road, rail, and river transport with neighboring countries.

President Aleksandar Vučić declared readiness to discuss the postponement of the parliamentary elections scheduled for April 26 with other political forces in the country over coronavirus fears.