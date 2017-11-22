Serb general Mladic found guilty of the Bosnian Muslims genocide

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ The International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia announced its verdict in the trial of former Bosnian Serb army chief, dubbed the "Butcher of Bosnia", Ratko Mladic.

Report informs citing foreign media, he has been charged with having committed genocide, war crimes and crimes in Srebrenica, Bosnia.

For having committed these crimes, the chamber sentenced Ratko Mladic to life imprisonment.

Notably, on July 11, 1995, Serbian army under the command of Ratko Mladic entered the city under control of Dutch soldiers and committed the genocide using heavy equipment and numerous manpower. 8 372 Bosnian Muslims were killed in two days. All of them were men. 6 241 people buried so far, however, 20 years have passed since the massacre. 7 000 corpses have been found till now. No information about 1 372 people. The UN Security Council discussed adoption of a legal document on genocide in Srebrenica. 10 out of 15 members of the council voted for the issue.

The document was not adopted as Russia vetoed it. Before the 1991-1995 war in Yugoslavia, 36,666 people lived in Srebrenica. Now, number of people living there is about 10,000 people. 78% of the Srebrenica population was Bosnians, and 9% were Serbs till the genocide. At present, number of Muslims has dropped to 5,000. The rest population of the city are Serbs.