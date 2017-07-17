 Top
    Close photo mode

    Seoul proposes military talks with North Korea

    Negotiations may be held in a demilitarized zone between the two states© BBC.com

    Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ South Korea has proposed holding military talks with the North, after weeks of heightened tension following Pyongyang's long-range missile test.

    Report informs citing the BBC, proposal comes a week after South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in outlined his vision for dialogue with North Korea during a speech in Berlin.

    If Pyongyang agrees, negotiations will be held in a demilitarized zone between the two states.

    Representatives of the South Korean Defense Ministry said they hope for a positive response from the DPRK.

    It is expected that military negotiations will be held on July 21. Also, Seoul proposed to resume dialogue on the lines of the Red Cross societies.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi