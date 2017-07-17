Seoul proposes military talks with North Korea

© BBC.com

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ South Korea has proposed holding military talks with the North, after weeks of heightened tension following Pyongyang's long-range missile test.

Report informs citing the BBC, proposal comes a week after South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in outlined his vision for dialogue with North Korea during a speech in Berlin.

If Pyongyang agrees, negotiations will be held in a demilitarized zone between the two states.

Representatives of the South Korean Defense Ministry said they hope for a positive response from the DPRK.

It is expected that military negotiations will be held on July 21. Also, Seoul proposed to resume dialogue on the lines of the Red Cross societies.